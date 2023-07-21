INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE

National Enterprises Limited

August 07, 2023

-

Ex-dividend Date

August 09, 2023

-

Record Date

August 25, 2023

-

Payment Date

Interim Dividend

-

$0.13 per share

July 21st, 2023

Market Operations Department

The Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited

