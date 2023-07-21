INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
National Enterprises Limited
August 07, 2023
-
Ex-dividend Date
August 09, 2023
-
Record Date
August 25, 2023
-
Payment Date
Interim Dividend
-
$0.13 per share
July 21st, 2023
Market Operations Department
The Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited
Disclaimer
National Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2023 17:37:08 UTC.