    NEX   GB0006215205

NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC

(NEX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:21:21 2023-06-20 am EDT
111.85 GBX   +1.50%
07:12aMobico confirms name change from National Express
AN
06/14National Express : West Midlands marks Clean Air Day with growing zero emission bus fleet
PU
06/01STRIKE IT RICH Industrial action to thank as National Express sees surge in bookings
AQ
Mobico confirms name change from National Express

06/20/2023 | 07:12am EDT
(Alliance News) - Mobico Group PLC on Tuesday confirmed that it has changed its name from National Express Group PLC.

The Birmingham-based public transport provider's stock will trade under the ticket 'MCG' from Monday.

In May, Mobico announced the name change, saying it "better reflects" its "international nature and diverse range of mobility services."

The name National Express will continue to be used for its UK coach network. National Express' global operations such as Alsa, WeDriveU, Peterman, and Durham School Services will also keep their names.

The new name will not involve any operational and structural changes to National Express.

Shares in Mobico were up 1.6% at 112.01 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

By Sophie Rose; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

07:12aMobico confirms name change from National Express
06/14National Express : West Midlands marks Clean Air Day with growing zero emission bus fleet
06/01STRIKE IT RICH Industrial action to thank as National Express sees surge in bookings
05/26RBC cuts Halfords; Berenberg likes Sabre
05/24National Express : West Midlands celebrates retirement of longest-serving employee
05/12West Midlands bus passengers save over £5 million with Tap and Cap
05/11The People Behind The Wheel : Rebecca Rathore's story, Stagecoach Manchester
05/11National Express announces new name 'Mobico'
05/10National Express Group plc Approves to Declare A Full Year 2022 Dividend
05/10National Express Group Plans Name Change to Mobico Group
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 3 054 M 3 909 M 3 909 M
Net income 2023 64,5 M 82,6 M 82,6 M
Net Debt 2023 1 247 M 1 596 M 1 596 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 5,75%
Capitalization 675 M 864 M 864 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 46 200
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC
National Express Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 110,20 GBX
Average target price 192,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 74,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jose Ignacio Garat Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Stamp Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helen A. Weir Non-Executive Chairman
Emer MCnally Chief Information Officer
Kevin Gale Group Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC-15.23%864
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY8.89%24 481
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY3.82%10 218
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC.17.24%7 841
TOKYU CORPORATION5.20%7 385
KEISEI ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD53.85%6 821
