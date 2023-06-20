Mobico confirms name change from National Express

(Alliance News) - Mobico Group PLC on Tuesday confirmed that it has changed its name from National Express Group PLC.

The Birmingham-based public transport provider's stock will trade under the ticket 'MCG' from Monday.

In May, Mobico announced the name change, saying it "better reflects" its "international nature and diverse range of mobility services."

The name National Express will continue to be used for its UK coach network. National Express' global operations such as Alsa, WeDriveU, Peterman, and Durham School Services will also keep their names.

The new name will not involve any operational and structural changes to National Express.

Shares in Mobico were up 1.6% at 112.01 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

By Sophie Rose; Alliance News reporter

