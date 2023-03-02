National Express : Release

Evolve strategic momentum delivering tangible results; well-positioned to deliver future growth

35 new contracts won, including the RRX Lot1 contract in Germany, worth approximately £150m in annualised revenue demonstrating our ability to convert a strong pipeline of opportunities into tangible growth

Commenced service in new key target cities, such as Lisbon and Richmond, Virginia as well as multi-modal hub expansions in Geneva, Madrid and Boston

Fleet decarbonisation accelerating with plans approved for 1,500 ZEVs across the Group by 2024

Ignacio Garat, Group Chief Executive of National Express said:

"I am pleased with the significant progress we made in 2022, which saw strong growth in passenger volumes resulting in a 29% increase in Group revenue; the doubling of revenue in our UK coach business and ALSA's revenue exceeding €1bn for the first time. After a first quarter that was impacted by Omicron, the resilience and agility of our teams amid a uniquely challenging operating environment meant we saw momentum build across our businesses through the year and continue into 2023.

Whilst the operating backdrop remains challenging, with inflationary pressures continuing in key markets, we expect to see that momentum continue, driven by growth in passenger numbers, mobilisation of new contracts, a continuing recovery in US School Bus and the securing of rate increases during 2023 and 2024 allowing us to recover cost increases.

Our expectations for 2023 are unchanged, and we have clear and robust actions in place to mitigate macroeconomic headwinds and to reduce costs if necessary. The continued and expanding demand for public transport over the coming years will bring growth opportunities and our Evolve strategy positions us well to capitalise on them."

