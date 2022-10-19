National Express : The Haven Wolverhampton announce new partnership with National Express West Midlands

Local charity The Haven Wolverhampton are thrilled to announce a new partnership with National Express West Midlands as travel partner to the organisation. The local bus operator's Wolverhampton site recently held an open day and used this as an opportunity to launch their official partnership with The Haven, who work within the city to support women and children vulnerable to domestic abuse and homelessness.

The incredible pledge from the bus operator consists of taking families supported by The Haven on a monthly trip to local attractions, absolutely free of charge. So far, residents have enjoyed excursions to Dudley Zoo, Waterworld, and Drayton Manor and this is just the beginning of what is set to be a life-changing partnership for those who are seeking care and support from the charity.

Jade Secker, Fundraising Manager at The Haven said, "We are incredibly grateful to have the support of the National Express Wolverhampton Depot. For many of those we support, trips like these are brand new experiences and are often a chance for mothers and children to rebuild broken bonds caused due to the traumatic abuse they have been subjected to."

Richard Smith, Senior Operations Manager at National Express West Midlands said about the exciting partnership: "We are delighted to have launched our new partnership with The Haven Wolverhampton. The charity does some amazing work in supporting women and children who are vulnerable to domestic abuse and homelessness.

"National Express West Midlands is proud to be part of the communities that we serve and we hope that this partnership can help support the charity even further in delivering their incredible services for the local community."

Jade continued, "The cost of transportation to activities like these is sadly extortionate and something that unfortunately can sometimes be the make or break for us as to whether a trip is even possible. With the incredible generosity of National Express West Midlands, we are now able to ensure more trips can be planned, and therefore more happy memories made for those we support as they look forward to a brighter future away from the trauma of domestic abuse. We are really excited for what is to come in the partnership and look forward to working more closely with the team at National Express."

The Haven supports 78 women and 120 children across local refuges and dispersed safe housing in the city and receives an average of just under 1,000 calls to their 24/7 helpline each month.