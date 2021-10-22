National Express : The UK Hydrogen Roadshow visits National Express West Midlands

The UK Hydrogen Roadshow, a partnership between bus manufacturer Wrightbus, hydrogen distribution firm Ryze Hydrogen, and hydrogen production company INEOS through its INOVYN subsidiary, set off from London on Monday 18 October on a 600-mile journey to Glasgow ahead of the UN's climate conference, COP26.

The roadshow - taking place on the world's first hydrogen double decker bus, the Wrightbus Hydroliner - is stopping at various businesses along the way to highlight the potential that low-carbon hydrogen fuel has to play in various industries.

The iconic roadshow bus was greeted on Tuesday (19 October) by "Sylvia" the bus and Sylvia Broadley, Specialist Energy Manager from Birmingham City Council. "Sylvia" is the first of Birmingham City Council's 20 hydrogen buses, which National Express West Midlands will operate in service later this year.

Made by Wrightbus, the buses have been purchased as part of the Council's Clean Air Hydrogen Bus Pilot, which aims to 'kick-start' the hydrogen market as a viable zero-emission fuel and are hailed as another solution to tackling Birmingham's poor air quality.

Birmingham City Council's Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment, Councillor Waseem Zaffar said:

"I am delighted that we will be introducing hydrogen buses to Birmingham, later this year. This will improve the health of local residents and supports the worldwide movement towards cleaner air and net zero emissions.

"Birmingham City Council has been a leader in the debate on zero-emission public transport policies, at both local and national levels. It took us two years to get to the point of ensuring commercial viability for this type of fuel cell technology so this is great news for the people of our beautiful and inviting city."

David Bradford, Managing Director of National Express West Midlands, said:

"National Express West Midlands are proud to be the UK's greenest transport company. We bought our last ever diesel bus in 2019; and by 2030 our entire 1,600 West Midlands fleet will be zero-emission.

"We already have 29 fully electric buses in Birmingham, Solihull and Coventry and we are excited to be operating Birmingham City Council's 20 hydrogen double deckers later this year.

"We see these hydrogen buses as pioneers: leading the way where many more buses and other vehicles will follow."

In addition to National Express West Midlands, the tour visits aviation firm ZeroAvia, construction equipment giant JCB, heating provider Baxi Boilers, hydrogen storage, distribution and dispensing firm NanoSUN and gas distribution logistics experts Suttons Tankers before making its way to a Glasgow school, where pupils will get to find out more about the potential of hydrogen as a fuel.

The roadshow also marks the announcement of a significant partnership between Wrightbus, and INEOS, as the firms work together to create hydrogen solutions that will help decarbonise the transport industry and help the UK achieve its Net Zero goals.

Wrightbus and Ryze CEO, Buta Atwal, said:

"We've long been excited about the potential benefits that hydrogen can bring, not only in helping the UK to achieve a huge CO2 reduction, but in terms of the green jobs and wider economic benefits that a strong hydrogen sector can bring.

"This tour is really highlighting the fantastic innovation happening up and down the country at firms such as National Express West Midlands as we move towards a zero-carbon future."