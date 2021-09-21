Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09/21 03:03:26 am
239.7 GBX   +7.59%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Express : UK transport group National Express in takeover talks to buy rival Stagecoach

09/21/2021 | 02:33am EDT
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - British transport company National Express is in talks to acquire rival operator Stagecoach Group in an all-share deal, which would result in cost savings and provide new growth opportunities for the companies.

National Express has bus and coach operations in Spain and the Britain, runs school buses in the United States, and has a German rail contract, while Stagecoach is solely focused on Britain, where it is the biggest bus and coach operator.

Under the terms of the potential takeover, Stagecoach shareholders would receive 0.36 new National Express shares for each Stagecoach share, giving them a 25% stake in the merged group.

That would value Stagecoach at about 445 million pounds ($609 million), representing an 18% premium on the closing price of its shares on Monday.

The companies said that discussions and due diligence remained ongoing and there could be no certainty that a formal offer would be made.

Should a deal go ahead, Stagecoach's chairman Ray O'Toole, a former chief operating officer at National Express, would become chair of the combined group, while National Express chief executive Ignacio Garat would continue as CEO of the merged entity. ($1 = 0.7310 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton and Michael Holden)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC 1.83% 222.8 Delayed Quote.-6.07%
STAGECOACH GROUP PLC 1.80% 68.05 Delayed Quote.-8.10%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 301 M 3 146 M 3 146 M
Net income 2021 -18,6 M -25,4 M -25,4 M
Net Debt 2021 1 145 M 1 565 M 1 565 M
P/E ratio 2021 -49,7x
Yield 2021 0,06%
Capitalization 1 367 M 1 870 M 1 869 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 47 971
Free-Float 88,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 223,00 GBX
Average target price 337,89 GBX
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jose Ignacio Garat Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Davies Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
John A. Armitt Chairman
Matthew Crummack Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Ashley Steel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC-6.07%1 870
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY8.74%28 517
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-6.43%11 064
TOKYU CORPORATION24.67%8 819
ODAKYU ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD.-21.17%8 473
INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION LIMITED168.70%8 054