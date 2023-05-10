National Express to change name to Mobico in early June

(Alliance News) - National Express Group PLC on Wednesday said it will change its name to Mobico Group PLC from early June.

The Birmingham-based public transport provider said the name Mobico "better reflects" its "international nature and diverse range of mobility services."

The name National Express will continue to be used for its UK coach network. National Expresses's global operations such as Alsa, WeDriveU, Peterman, and Durham School Services will also keep their names.

The new name will not involve any operational and structural changes to National Express.

Chief Executive Officer Ignacio Garat said: "Whilst National Express is a highly valued consumer brand, Mobico better represents our multi-modal operations, global reach and future ambitions. We remain focused on providing best-in-class services and delivering our evolve strategy, with the intent of establishing Mobico Group as the world's premier shared mobility operator."

Shares in National Express were up 0.3% at 118.80 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

