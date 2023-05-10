Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  National Express Group PLC
  News
  Summary
    NEX   GB0006215205

NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC

(NEX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:27:59 2023-05-10 am EDT
118.75 GBX   +0.21%
05:00aNational Express to change name to Mobico in early June
AN
02:56aCompass sets share buyback; Melrose ups outlook
AN
05/09Surge in passengers travelling from Manchester to London with National Express
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Express to change name to Mobico in early June

05/10/2023 | 05:00am EDT
(Alliance News) - National Express Group PLC on Wednesday said it will change its name to Mobico Group PLC from early June.

The Birmingham-based public transport provider said the name Mobico "better reflects" its "international nature and diverse range of mobility services."

The name National Express will continue to be used for its UK coach network. National Expresses's global operations such as Alsa, WeDriveU, Peterman, and Durham School Services will also keep their names.

The new name will not involve any operational and structural changes to National Express.

Chief Executive Officer Ignacio Garat said: "Whilst National Express is a highly valued consumer brand, Mobico better represents our multi-modal operations, global reach and future ambitions. We remain focused on providing best-in-class services and delivering our evolve strategy, with the intent of establishing Mobico Group as the world's premier shared mobility operator."

Shares in National Express were up 0.3% at 118.80 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 3 058 M 3 859 M 3 859 M
Net income 2023 63,7 M 80,4 M 80,4 M
Net Debt 2023 1 258 M 1 588 M 1 588 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 5,28%
Capitalization 726 M 916 M 916 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 46 200
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
National Express Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 118,50 GBX
Average target price 204,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 72,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jose Ignacio Garat Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Stamp Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helen A. Weir Non-Executive Chairman
Emer MCnally Chief Information Officer
Kevin Gale Group Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC-8.85%916
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY4.41%24 698
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY5.45%10 919
TOKYU CORPORATION17.20%8 717
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC.10.59%7 746
KINTETSU GROUP HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.8.04%6 637
