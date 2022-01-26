Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  National Express Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEX   GB0006215205

NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC

(NEX)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

U.K. Watchdog Issues Enforcement Order on National Express, Stagecoach Deal

01/26/2022 | 02:36am EST
By Ian Walker

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority on Wednesday issued an initial enforcement order on National Express Group PLC's planned takeover of Stagecoach Group PLC, preventing the companies from fully combining while it considers the deal.

Stagecoach said that while the order will delay the planned completion of the deal past Feb. 28, they don't expect it to affect the day-to-day operations of the businesses, and will work with the regulator with its review.

"At this stage, the boards of National Express and Stagecoach continue to expect the combination to complete around the end of 2022," Stagecoach said.

On Dec. 14, the companies agreed to an all-share merger, creating a company valued at around 1.9 billion pounds ($2.57 billion) based on their current market capitalizations at the time.

Under the terms of the deal, accepting Stagecoach shareholders will get 0.36 of a new National Express share for each share held. Stagecoach shareholders will own around 25% of the combined company upon completion.

The companies first announced in September that they were in merger talks.


Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-22 0236ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC -1.08% 256.4 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
STAGECOACH GROUP PLC -0.11% 91.25 Delayed Quote.2.06%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 267 M 3 062 M 3 062 M
Net income 2021 -30,7 M -41,5 M -41,5 M
Net Debt 2021 1 181 M 1 595 M 1 595 M
P/E ratio 2021 -131x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 572 M 2 121 M 2 123 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 47 971
Free-Float -
