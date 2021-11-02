Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Annual rate contract for assistance in Inst. Maintenance Jobs 2021-22.

11/02/2021 | 01:19am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFP/INST/DGM/IE02/21abc Dated 02/11/2021

Annual rate contract for assistance in Inst. Maintenance Jobs 2021-22.

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 05:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 591 M 1 591 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 129 M 363 M 362 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Technical Director
Yash Paul Bhola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Dharam Pal Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED46.49%358
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD217.76%24 554
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY104.47%20 559
THE MOSAIC COMPANY80.66%15 792
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA23.82%13 277
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.48.77%12 217