  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  National Fertilizers Limited
  News
  Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
Annual rate contract for hiring of 120 ton Min. capacity crane for executing different types of lifting jobs in NFL Panipat unit

11/06/2021 | 01:18am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFP/M/WS/CRANE/2021 Dated 06/11/2021

Annual rate contract for hiring of 120 ton Min. capacity crane for executing different types of lifting jobs in NFL Panipat unit

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 06 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2021 05:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 605 M 1 605 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M 250 M 250 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 252 M 367 M 367 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Technical Director
Yash Paul Bhola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Dharam Pal Non-Executive Director
