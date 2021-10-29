Log in
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 10/28
54.65 INR   -2.32%
05:59aCut off wheels
PU
02:59aSupply and Installation of PTCC and RBT wire
PU
01:48aDesign mannufacturing supply testing commissioning of shunting locomotive broad guage
PU
CUT OFF WHEELS

10/29/2021 | 05:59am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. GEM/2021/B/1634808 Dated 29/10/2021

CUT OFF WHEELS

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 09:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
05:59aCut off wheels
PU
02:59aSupply and Installation of PTCC and RBT wire
PU
01:48aDesign mannufacturing supply testing commissioning of shunting locomotive broad guage
PU
10/28Contract for Erection and Dismantling of Scaffolding Platforms during upcoming Annual T..
PU
10/28Led lamp
PU
10/28Motor protection relay
PU
10/27Operation of Agrochemical Plant
PU
10/27Replacement of wiring in A B Type quarters atat National Fertilizers limited Panipat
PU
10/27Ht/tape
PU
10/27Appointment of Handling and Transportation Contractor at Pachore Rake Point
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 593 M 1 593 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M 248 M 248 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 810 M 359 M 359 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Technical Director
Yash Paul Bhola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Dharam Pal Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED44.77%359
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD220.36%24 071
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY103.47%20 812
THE MOSAIC COMPANY81.96%15 637
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA22.72%13 365
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.48.72%12 383