    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 10/27
55.95 INR   +0.36%
Motor protection relay
PU
Operation of Agrochemical Plant
PU
Replacement of wiring in A B Type quarters atat National Fertilizers limited Panipat
PU
MOTOR PROTECTION RELAY

10/28/2021 | 12:11am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFV/PUR/BEA210546 Dated 28/10/2021

MOTOR PROTECTION RELAY

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 04:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
10/27Avt programme for bfw
PU
10/26Pre-qualification of the parties for ARC of Painting Jobs
PU
10/26Cooling Water Treatment Package
PU
10/26ARC for Misc. Civil Works in Factory Township Areas and Operation of Sump Pump House in..
PU
10/26NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Supply of micro nutrient -magnesium sulphate 9.5 mg whitecrystal fo..
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 586 M 1 586 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 448 M 366 M 366 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Technical Director
Yash Paul Bhola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Dharam Pal Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED48.21%365
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD255.77%27 032
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY110.92%22 083
THE MOSAIC COMPANY81.96%15 906
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA17.98%12 801
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.46.58%12 592