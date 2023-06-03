National Fertilizers : ALUMINIUM FOIL JOINTLESS FOR DOUBLE CONE GASKET BETWEEN TUBE SHEET AND DOME AS PER DRG NO. 17356 REV-1 MK-2 ALUMINIUMPURITY 99.8

<< Back
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD
NOTICE INVITING TENDER
NIT No. SPX/2023/64 Dated 03/06/2023
ALUMINIUM FOIL JOINTLESS FOR DOUBLE CONE GASKET BETWEEN TUBE SHEET AND DOME AS PER DRG NO. 17356 REV-1 MK-2 ALUMINIUMPURITY 99.8
Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:
Download Instructions:
- Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.
<< Back
TOP
Disclaimer
National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 03 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2023 06:08:04 UTC.