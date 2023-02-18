Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-16
64.00 INR   -1.39%
02/17National Fertilizers : Control valve
PU
02/17National Fertilizers : Annual rate contract for misc. instrumentation maintenance jobs at nfl vijaipur unit for the year 2023-24
PU
02/17National Fertilizers : Internal Handling Distribution of Dak and Courier Services etc. in NFL Bathinda for 01 year and Prequalification of parties for 3 years
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : ANALYZERS

02/18/2023 | 01:20am EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. GEM/2023/B/3145596 NFV/PUR/BIC220376 Dated 18/02/2023

ANALYZERS

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 18 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2023 06:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 916 M 1 916 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 380 M 380 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31 397 M 379 M 379 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-17.10%379
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD12.47%20 189
THE MOSAIC COMPANY13.63%16 973
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-3.35%16 108
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-13.54%16 051
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA7.80%11 450