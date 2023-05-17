Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-15
71.50 INR   -2.75%
04:00aNational Fertilizers : Appointment of ht contractor at khandwa rake point
PU
03:30aNational Fertilizers : Operation of Organic Waste Composting Plant at NFL Vijaipur
PU
05/16National Fertilizers : Integrated digital class room systems
PU
National Fertilizers : APPOINTMENT OF HT CONTRACTOR AT KHANDWA RAKE POINT

05/17/2023 | 04:00am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/MKTG/BPL/HNT/2023/003 Dated 17/05/2023

APPOINTMENT OF HT CONTRACTOR AT KHANDWA RAKE POINT

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 07:59:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 927 M 1 927 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 382 M 382 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35 076 M 426 M 426 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Neeraja Adidam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-7.38%426
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-11.08%16 503
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-9.83%15 932
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-23.79%12 656
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-19.63%11 710
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-2.00%10 039
