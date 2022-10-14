Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-12
48.00 INR   -1.13%
National Fertilizers : ARC for Misc Wood Work Jobs at Township and Factory Area during the Year 2022-23.
PU
National Fertilizers : Box Strapping Machine
PU
National Fertilizers : Compressor House
PU
National Fertilizers : ARC for Misc Wood Work Jobs at Township and Factory Area during the Year 2022-23.

10/14/2022 | 01:42am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/NGL/C/607/2022/04 Dated 14/10/2022

ARC for Misc Wood Work Jobs at Township and Factory Area during the Year 2022-23.

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 05:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 926 M 1 926 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 382 M 382 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 548 M 286 M 286 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand CFO, Director, Finance & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-8.66%286
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.44.89%21 327
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-4.87%21 286
THE MOSAIC COMPANY32.35%17 954
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-34.53%17 552
FERTIGLOBE PLC51.14%12 022