  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
National Fertilizers : ARC for Painting of Plant Equipment Machinery Steel Structures and Piping etc. for the year 2023-24

12/09/2022 | 01:33am EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFP/MPC/4712/2023-24 Dt. 08.12.2022 Dated 09/12/2022

ARC for Painting of Plant Equipment Machinery Steel Structures and Piping etc. for the year 2023-24

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 06:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
