    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-21
62.25 INR   -2.81%
62.25 INR   -2.81%
03:39aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Procurement of Rubber Hoses
PU
02:49aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : ARC for Service and Maintenance of Air Conditioners Desert Coolers and other Refrigeration Equipments during 2022-24
PU
02:29aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Hot galvanized steel chain link
PU
National Fertilizers : ARC for Service and Maintenance of Air Conditioners Desert Coolers and other Refrigeration Equipments during 2022-24

04/23/2022 | 02:49am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. Mech/CO/9102/682 Dated 23/04/2022

ARC for Service and Maintenance of Air Conditioners Desert Coolers and other Refrigeration Equipments during 2022-24

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 06:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 556 M 1 556 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M 242 M 242 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30 539 M 399 M 399 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hiranand Director & Finance Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED18.46%399
THE MOSAIC COMPANY74.75%25 288
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-19.10%23 802
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-2.60%21 832
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.36.96%20 778
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA10.76%14 193