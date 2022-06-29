Log in
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-27
41.55 INR   -0.24%
06:48aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : ARC for Sundry Jobs in Central Lab and Plant Labs 2022 23
PU
01:27aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : NIT for Assistance in Chemical handling Safety Pollution control measures lubrication up keeping and removal of sludge from different lagoons / pits in CPO group of plants for the year 2022-2024 at NFL Vijaipur
PU
06/28NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Submersible pump motor
PU
National Fertilizers : ARC for Sundry Jobs in Central Lab and Plant Labs 2022 23

06/29/2022 | 06:48am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/PT/LAB/17/2022 Dated 29/06/2022

ARC for Sundry Jobs in Central Lab and Plant Labs 2022 23

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 10:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 2 007 M 2 007 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -12,0 M -12,0 M
Net Debt 2022 31 435 M 398 M 398 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 384 M 258 M 258 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hiranand Finance Director, CFO & Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-20.93%258
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-11.05%25 497
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.24.07%18 319
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-18.80%18 189
THE MOSAIC COMPANY25.43%17 839
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ACRON45.90%12 313