National Fertilizers : ARC for operation and maintenance of central air conditioning systems and servicing maintenance of window type air conditioners water coolers desert coolers deep freezers and refrigerators etc. at NFL Vijaipur for the year 2023-25.

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD



NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFVP/M/MPC/ARC-AC/2023-25 Dated 21/01/2023

ARC for operation and maintenance of central air conditioning systems and servicing maintenance of window type air conditioners water coolers desert coolers deep freezers and refrigerators etc. at NFL Vijaipur for the year 2023-25.

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:

- Right click on the download icon to open context menu

- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk

- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader

or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP