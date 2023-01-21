Advanced search
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-19
71.45 INR   -1.65%
National Fertilizers : ARC for operation and maintenance of central air conditioning systems and servicing maintenance of window type air conditioners water coolers desert coolers deep freezers and refrigerators etc. at NFL Vijaipur for the year 2023-25.
PU
12:31aNational Fertilizers : Contract for hiring of commercial cars of swift/ritz/i-10/tiago/baleno or equivalent on monthly rental basis one each for ac/cisffire dc/cisf plant emergency duty on round the clock basis commercial vehicles of different type of brands on need basis for local/ outstation journey ..
PU
01/20National Fertilizers : Portable ndir
PU
National Fertilizers : ARC for operation and maintenance of central air conditioning systems and servicing maintenance of window type air conditioners water coolers desert coolers deep freezers and refrigerators etc. at NFL Vijaipur for the year 2023-25.

01/21/2023 | 05:41am EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFVP/M/MPC/ARC-AC/2023-25 Dated 21/01/2023

ARC for operation and maintenance of central air conditioning systems and servicing maintenance of window type air conditioners water coolers desert coolers deep freezers and refrigerators etc. at NFL Vijaipur for the year 2023-25.

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 21 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2023 10:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 958 M 1 958 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,7 M -11,7 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 389 M 389 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35 052 M 433 M 433 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-7.45%433
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD10.27%19 883
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-4.92%17 615
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.0.22%16 753
THE MOSAIC COMPANY6.50%15 907
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA3.74%11 458