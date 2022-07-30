National Fertilizers : Annual Maintenance Contract AMC of total 26 Nos. CCTV Cameras installed in front of Administrative building NFL township Bathinda for 03 years

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD



NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFB/HR/Ad/AMC/26-CCTV/2022-25/ Dated 30/07/2022

Annual Maintenance Contract AMC of total 26 Nos. CCTV Cameras installed in front of Administrative building NFL township Bathinda for 03 years

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:

- Right click on the download icon to open context menu

- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk

- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader

or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP