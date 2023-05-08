Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-04
83.71 INR   +0.25%
08:14aNational Fertilizers : Annual Maintenance Contract of PCsPrintersLAN and other peripherals for Two Years 2023-25
PU
02:31aNational Fertilizers : Cooling water treatment
PU
05/06National Fertilizers : In-situ machining of RF and RTJ gasket seating area of pipe flange or heat-exchanger/vessel/component gasket seating area for two year
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : Annual Maintenance Contract of PCsPrintersLAN and other peripherals for Two Years 2023-25

05/08/2023 | 08:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFB/TS/IT/8.1/2023-25 Dated 08/05/2023

Annual Maintenance Contract of PCsPrintersLAN and other peripherals for Two Years 2023-25

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 12:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
08:14aNational Fertilizers : Annual Maintenance Contract of PCsPrintersLAN and other peripherals..
PU
02:31aNational Fertilizers : Cooling water treatment
PU
05/06National Fertilizers : In-situ machining of RF and RTJ gasket seating area of pipe flange ..
PU
05/05National Fertilizers : Complete heat exchanger 10he2b
PU
05/04National Fertilizers : Contract for Assistance in various services in NFL Panipat for the ..
PU
05/04National Fertilizers Limited Announces Cessation of Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray as Pa..
CI
05/04National Fertilizers : Flood lightled lamp
PU
05/04National Fertilizers : Design Engineering Manufacturing Supply Erection Commissioning of B..
PU
05/03National Fertilizers : Tubes for total condenser he-2b
PU
05/03National Fertilizers : Annual rate contract for misc. instrument maintenance jobs at nfl v..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 941 M 1 941 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 385 M 385 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 41 066 M 503 M 503 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED8.43%503
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-9.85%16 735
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-11.19%15 841
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-18.26%13 574
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-10.85%12 989
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA0.30%10 410
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer