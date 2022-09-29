Advanced search
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-27
47.25 INR   -0.21%
National Fertilizers : Annual Maintenance contract for Residential / Non-residential buildings and plant / non-plant buildings streetlights sub-station LT/HT overhead lines offices etc in plant and Township for the year 2023.
PU
National Fertilizers : Repairs to Anti Corrosive Treatments in DM plant Dust and Filter Chambers of Prilling Tower during Shut Down and in other Plant Areas.
PU
National Fertilizers : Contract for repair/overhauling testing of various types rating sizes of carbon steel/stainless steel safety valves and other valves during ATA 2022-23
PU
National Fertilizers : Annual Maintenance contract for Residential / Non-residential buildings and plant / non-plant buildings streetlights sub-station LT/HT overhead lines offices etc in plant and Township for the year 2023.

09/29/2022 | 12:44am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/PT/Elect/Contracts/362/2023 Dated 29/09/2022

Annual Maintenance contract for Residential / Non-residential buildings and plant / non-plant buildings streetlights sub-station LT/HT overhead lines offices etc in plant and Township for the year 2023.

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 04:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 940 M 1 940 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 385 M 385 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 180 M 284 M 284 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hiranand Finance Director, CFO & Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-10.09%284
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-11.66%19 388
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.35.45%19 103
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-33.48%18 540
THE MOSAIC COMPANY23.29%16 725
FERTIGLOBE PLC62.50%12 791