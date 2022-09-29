National Fertilizers : Annual Maintenance contract for Residential / Non-residential buildings and plant / non-plant buildings streetlights sub-station LT/HT overhead lines offices etc in plant and Township for the year 2023.

<< Back
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD
NOTICE INVITING TENDER
NIT No. NFL/PT/Elect/Contracts/362/2023 Dated 29/09/2022
Annual Maintenance contract for Residential / Non-residential buildings and plant / non-plant buildings streetlights sub-station LT/HT overhead lines offices etc in plant and Township for the year 2023.
