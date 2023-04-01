Advanced search
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-30
72.45 INR   +0.40%
03:59aNational Fertilizers : Annual Rate Contract for Material Handling for period 2023-25
PU
03/31National Fertilizers : Chemical Cleaning of Various Heat Exchangers in Urea-II Plant at NFL Vijaipur
PU
03/31National Fertilizers : MOVs
PU
National Fertilizers : Annual Rate Contract for Material Handling for period 2023-25

04/01/2023 | 03:59am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFP/ST/MHC/2023-25 Dated 01/04/2023

Annual Rate Contract for Material Handling for period 2023-25

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 01 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 07:58:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 931 M 1 931 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 383 M 383 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35 542 M 433 M 433 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-6.15%433
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-1.45%17 821
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-12.86%16 160
THE MOSAIC COMPANY4.58%15 229
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-15.63%14 087
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA6.15%11 189
