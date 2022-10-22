Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
48.90 INR   +0.31%
National Fertilizers : Annual Rate Contract for Supply and Application of Paint on Plant Structure Equipments Piping Vessels during 2023
PU
National Fertilizers : Air handling unit q3
PU
National Fertilizers : Annual Electrical maintenance of Factory and Township for year 2022-24 at NFL Vijaipur.
PU
National Fertilizers : Annual Rate Contract for Supply and Application of Paint on Plant Structure Equipments Piping Vessels during 2023

10/22/2022 | 02:20am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. MECH/CO/9114/896 Dated 21/10/2022

Annual Rate Contract for Supply and Application of Paint on Plant Structure Equipments Piping Vessels during 2023

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 22 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2022 06:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 918 M 1 918 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 380 M 380 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 989 M 290 M 290 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand CFO, Director, Finance & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-6.95%290
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-2.15%21 877
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.47.53%20 807
THE MOSAIC COMPANY31.15%17 792
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-35.04%17 548
FERTIGLOBE PLC46.31%11 706