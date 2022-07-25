Log in
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
National Fertilizers : Annual Rate Contract for maintenance/ upkeep work in Ammonia Urea Bagging and Offsite Sub-stations / Motors Power Control Stations of Line-I and Line-II plants for Safety Considerations for two years i.e FY 2022-24

07/25/2022 | 06:04am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFVP/ELCO/823/504 Dated 25/07/2022

Annual Rate Contract for maintenance/ upkeep work in Ammonia Urea Bagging and Offsite Sub-stations / Motors Power Control Stations of Line-I and Line-II plants for Safety Considerations for two years i.e FY 2022-24

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 10:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B - -
Net income 2021 2 371 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22 518 M 282 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hiranand Finance Director, CFO & Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
