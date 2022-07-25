National Fertilizers : Annual Rate Contract for maintenance/ upkeep work in Ammonia Urea Bagging and Offsite Sub-stations / Motors Power Control Stations of Line-I and Line-II plants for Safety Considerations for two years i.e FY 2022-24

<< Back
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD
NOTICE INVITING TENDER
NIT No. NFVP/ELCO/823/504 Dated 25/07/2022
Annual Rate Contract for maintenance/ upkeep work in Ammonia Urea Bagging and Offsite Sub-stations / Motors Power Control Stations of Line-I and Line-II plants for Safety Considerations for two years i.e FY 2022-24
