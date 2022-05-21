Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  National Fertilizers Limited
  News
  Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-19
54.40 INR   +3.42%
05:46aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Annual maintenance for Weighing Machines Weigh Bridges Standard Weights their stamping FY 2022-23 and 2023-24
PU
04/29NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : TENDER FOR APPOINTMENT OF ONE SEED PROCESSING UNITS WITH 4 TPH CAPACITY and 40000 Qtls STORAGE CAPACITY ON CUSTOM HIRE BASIS FOR WAREHOSING AND PROCESSING OF WHEAT SEED PRODUCE OF RABI-2021-22 AND 2022-23 IN DISTRICT- UDHAMSINGHNAGAR UTTARAKHAND
PU
04/29NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Design Engineering Supply Installation and Commissioning of DCS and ESD system for Urea Plant of NFL Panipat NFL Nangal and NFL Bathinda Units
PU
National Fertilizers : Annual maintenance for Weighing Machines Weigh Bridges Standard Weights their stamping FY 2022-23 and 2023-24

05/21/2022 | 05:46am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFN/INST/CM/IE-02/2022/474 Dated 21/05/2022

Annual maintenance for Weighing Machines Weigh Bridges Standard Weights their stamping FY 2022-23 and 2023-24

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 21 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2022 09:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 530 M 1 530 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M 238 M 238 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 687 M 343 M 343 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hiranand Director & Finance Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED3.52%343
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-14.81%23 782
THE MOSAIC COMPANY55.69%22 143
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.35.33%20 933
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-13.82%19 314
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA6.27%12 414