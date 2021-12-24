National Fertilizers : Annual rate contract Electrical 2022-23 for maintenance of electrical equipment and lighting in factory area and township including maintenance of residential quarters public buildings shopping centres and non-plant buildings.

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD



NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFN/2022-23/Elect/ARC/01/2021 Dated 24/12/2021

Annual rate contract Electrical 2022-23 for maintenance of electrical equipment and lighting in factory area and township including maintenance of residential quarters public buildings shopping centres and non-plant buildings.

