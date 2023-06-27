<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD



NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/ZO/LKO/FA/001 Dated 26/06/2023

Appointment as Consultant for Assisting in GST Compliance for the period01.06.2023 to 31.05.2024.

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

NIT

Download Instructions:

- Right click on the download icon to open context menu

- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk

- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader

or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP