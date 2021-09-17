Log in
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
National Fertilizers : Appointment of Handling and transportation Contractor at Pipariya Rake Point.

09/17/2021
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/MKTG/BPL/HNT/2021/016 Dated 18/09/2021

Appointment of Handling and transportation Contractor at Pipariya Rake Point.

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 10:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 620 M 1 620 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M 252 M 252 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 325 M 371 M 372 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman & Managing Director
Yash Paul Bhola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dinesh Sood Chief General Manager-Administration
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED47.55%371
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD291.74%29 137
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY81.14%18 533
THE MOSAIC COMPANY46.68%12 822
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA18.12%12 393
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.26.63%10 544