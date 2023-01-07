Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  National Fertilizers Limited
  News
  Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-05
73.10 INR   -2.47%
01:38aNational Fertilizers : Architectural Services for Face Lifting of Township Gate No-1 by reconstructing the Gate as per Architectural view
PU
01/06National Fertilizers : Repairs to Chlorinated Rubber Paint of Buildings In Factory Area
PU
01/06India seeks discount in rare one-year urea import tender -document
RE
National Fertilizers : Architectural Services for Face Lifting of Township Gate No-1 by reconstructing the Gate as per Architectural view

01/07/2023 | 01:38am EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/PT/CIVIL/789 Dated 02.01.2023 Dated 03/01/2023

Architectural Services for Face Lifting of Township Gate No-1 by reconstructing the Gate as per Architectural view

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 07 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2023 06:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 924 M 1 924 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 382 M 382 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35 861 M 435 M 435 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-5.31%435
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD2.91%18 368
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-2.19%18 111
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-0.93%16 437
THE MOSAIC COMPANY6.52%15 216
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA4.64%11 195