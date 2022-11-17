Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-15
49.85 INR   +0.81%
12:59aNational Fertilizers : Award of contract for Bentonite Sulphur Material Handling Bagging and Loading Contract for the year 2023 and 2024
PU
11/16National Fertilizers : Job of Railway Track Maintenance at NFLG Private Siding vijaipur for Two Year
PU
11/16National Fertilizers : Tender Document for AwardingTransportation Contract of Seeds from Seed Processing Units located atGadicharlapally V Siricilla Road Siddipet Telangana
PU
National Fertilizers : Award of contract for Bentonite Sulphur Material Handling Bagging and Loading Contract for the year 2023 and 2024

11/17/2022 | 12:59am EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/PT/Prod/Bentonite/2022 Dated 17/11/2022

Award of contract for Bentonite Sulphur Material Handling Bagging and Loading Contract for the year 2023 and 2024

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 05:58:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 947 M 1 947 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,7 M -11,7 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 386 M 386 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 455 M 300 M 300 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-5.14%300
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.51.05%20 975
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-29.70%19 589
THE MOSAIC COMPANY27.69%17 906
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-19.03%17 834
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA4.99%11 955