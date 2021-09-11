Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : BREATHING APPARATUS SET

09/11/2021 | 05:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFV/PUR/CSF210047L Dated 11/09/2021

BREATHING APPARATUS SET

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

TOP

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 11 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2021 09:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
05:32aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Breathing apparatus set
PU
01:32aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Contract for Replacement of Synthesis Gas Economizer AEA-..
PU
09/10NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Electronic fan
PU
09/09NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Tender for Supply Installation and Commissioning of Ambul..
PU
09/09NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Supply of 12000 quintals of fresh certified seed of wheat..
PU
09/09NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Intercooler tube bundle
PU
09/09NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Air line mask
PU
09/09NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Garden swings
PU
09/09NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Urea grade pipe
PU
09/09NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Pre-qualification rate contract for Operation Maintenance..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 620 M 1 620 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M 252 M 252 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 761 M 364 M 364 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,1%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Virendra Nath Datt Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Yash Paul Bhola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nirlep Singh Rai Executive Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dinesh Sood Chief General Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED44.50%364
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD317.99%31 151
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY64.76%16 854
THE MOSAIC COMPANY38.11%12 073
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA13.93%11 948
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.17.90%9 817