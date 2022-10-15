Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
47.85 INR   -0.31%
08:03aNational Fertilizers : Dextrose
PU
08:03aNational Fertilizers : Bushing diffuser
PU
06:13aNational Fertilizers : Weep hole monitoring system
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : BUSHING DIFFUSER

10/15/2022 | 08:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFV/PUR/AMU220498K Dated 15/10/2022

BUSHING DIFFUSER

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 15 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2022 12:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
08:03aNational Fertilizers : Dextrose
PU
08:03aNational Fertilizers : Bushing diffuser
PU
06:13aNational Fertilizers : Weep hole monitoring system
PU
02:33aNational Fertilizers : Hydra crane
PU
10/14National Fertilizers : Tender for WAREHOUSING AND PROCESSING OF WHEAT GRAM MOONG AND MUSTA..
PU
10/14National Fertilizers : Handling and Transportation Contract of Fertilizers for Ongole Rake..
PU
10/14National Fertilizers : Handling and Transportation Contract of Fertilizers for Chirala Rak..
PU
10/14National Fertilizers : Handling and Transportation Contract of Fertilizers for Padugupadu ..
PU
10/14National Fertilizers : Handling and Transportation Contract of Fertilizers for Chittoor Ra..
PU
10/14National Fertilizers : Handling and Transportation Contract of Fertilizers for Vizianagara..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 926 M 1 926 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 382 M 382 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 474 M 285 M 285 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand CFO, Director, Finance & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-8.94%285
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-4.87%21 282
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.51.22%19 536
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-31.62%18 283
THE MOSAIC COMPANY19.27%16 179
FERTIGLOBE PLC51.14%12 022