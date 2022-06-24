Log in
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-23
41.00 INR   +2.50%
National Fertilizers : CABLE

06/24/2022 | 11:36pm EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. GEM/2022/B/2288051 Dated 25/06/2022

CABLE

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 25 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2022 03:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 2 026 M 2 026 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -12,1 M -12,1 M
Net Debt 2022 31 435 M 402 M 402 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 114 M 257 M 257 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hiranand Chief Financial Officer
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-21.98%257
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-17.04%23 845
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.17.72%17 381
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-24.01%17 024
THE MOSAIC COMPANY18.63%16 873
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ACRON45.07%12 215