    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-19
74.30 INR   -0.51%
National Fertilizers : Chain fmb variator flender
PU
National Fertilizers : Supply of fluid coupling
PU
National Fertilizers : Steam Stop Control Valves
PU
National Fertilizers : CHAIN FMB VARIATOR FLENDER

04/21/2023 | 07:10am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. SPX/2022/258/1 Dated 19/04/2023

CHAIN FMB VARIATOR FLENDER

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 11:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 931 M 1 931 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 383 M 383 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36 450 M 444 M 444 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-3.76%444
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-4.72%17 091
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-12.18%16 297
THE MOSAIC COMPANY2.17%14 885
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-12.61%14 592
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA6.34%11 009
