    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-18
70.30 INR   -0.20%
National Fertilizers : Coal combustion catalyst
PU
National Fertilizers : Tender for warehousing processing of soybean paddy moong wheat gram mustard seed produce of kharif-2023 2024 rabi 2023-24 2024-25 in guna district mp
PU
National Fertilizers Gets New Chairman-Managing Director
MT
National Fertilizers : COAL COMBUSTION CATALYST

06/20/2023 | 01:05am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFP/PUR/SE/230004/2322030 Dated 20/06/2023

COAL COMBUSTION CATALYST

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 05:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 936 M 1 936 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 384 M 384 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34 488 M 421 M 421 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Neeraja Adidam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-8.94%421
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-11.76%16 527
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-15.16%14 938
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-16.35%13 892
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-18.35%11 896
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-12.56%9 079
