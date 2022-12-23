Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  National Fertilizers Limited
  News
  Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-21
64.75 INR   -8.61%
National Fertilizers : Supply of free side sliding bearing
PU
National Fertilizers : Commericail grade beef extract peptone
PU
National Fertilizers : Calcium carbonate glycerol
PU
National Fertilizers : COMMERICAIL GRADE BEEF EXTRACT PEPTONE

12/23/2022 | 06:05am EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFV/PUR/FLB220603L/GEM/2022/B/2882799 Dated 23/12/2022

COMMERICAIL GRADE BEEF EXTRACT PEPTONE

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 11:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 912 M 1 912 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 379 M 379 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31 765 M 383 M 383 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED23.22%383
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-18.57%18 203
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-35.01%17 893
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.27.01%17 637
THE MOSAIC COMPANY13.85%15 230
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-4.29%10 987