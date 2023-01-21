National Fertilizers : CONTRACT FOR HIRING OF COMMERCIAL CARS OF SWIFT/RITZ/I-10/TIAGO/BALENO OR EQUIVALENT ON MONTHLY RENTAL BASIS ONE EACH FOR AC/CISFFIRE DC/CISF PLANT EMERGENCY DUTY ON ROUND THE CLOCK BASIS COMMERCIAL VEHICLES OF DIFFERENT TYPE OF BRANDS ON NEED BASIS FOR LOCAL/ OUTSTATION JOURNEY OF MODEL 2019 OR ABOVE WELL EQUIPPED WITH FACILITIES FOR 2023-24.

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD



NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/ PT/ HR/ TPT/ TAXIS/2023-24 Dated 21/01/2023

CONTRACT FOR HIRING OF COMMERCIAL CARS OF SWIFT/RITZ/I-10/TIAGO/BALENO OR EQUIVALENT ON MONTHLY RENTAL BASIS ONE EACH FOR AC/CISFFIRE DC/CISF PLANT EMERGENCY DUTY ON ROUND THE CLOCK BASIS COMMERCIAL VEHICLES OF DIFFERENT TYPE OF BRANDS ON NEED BASIS FOR LOCAL/ OUTSTATION JOURNEY OF MODEL 2019 OR ABOVE WELL EQUIPPED WITH FACILITIES FOR 2023-24.

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:

- Right click on the download icon to open context menu

- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk

- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader

or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP