    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : COTTON YARN WASTE

09/23/2021 | 07:42am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFV/PUR/CST210533L Dated 23/09/2021

COTTON YARN WASTE

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 11:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 617 M 1 617 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M 252 M 252 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 374 M 371 M 372 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman & Managing Director
Yash Paul Bhola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dinesh Sood Chief General Manager-Administration
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
