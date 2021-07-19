Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 07/19
61.9 INR   -1.43%
07/19NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Current transformer
PU
07/19NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Lamp for lathe machine
PU
07/19NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Valve block
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : CURRENT TRANSFORMER

07/19/2021 | 11:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFV/PUR/BEA210233-U1 Dated 20/07/2021

CURRENT TRANSFORMER

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

TOP

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 03:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
07/19NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Current transformer
PU
07/19NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Lamp for lathe machine
PU
07/19NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Valve block
PU
07/19NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Power cable
PU
07/19NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Notification For Prequalification For Overhauling Of Turb..
PU
07/17NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Jyoti make relay
PU
07/17NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Notification For Prequalification For Overhauling Of Turb..
PU
07/17NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Burner electrode
PU
07/16NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Welding simulator
PU
07/16NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Bopp ainated pp bag
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 595 M 1 595 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
Net Debt 2021 16 820 M 225 M 225 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30 367 M 406 M 406 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 339
Free-Float 24,1%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Virendra Nath Datt Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Yash Paul Bhola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nirlep Singh Rai Executive Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dinesh Sood Chief General Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED63.97%432
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY49.88%15 080
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA32.25%14 366
THE MOSAIC COMPANY28.60%11 849
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.21.83%11 011
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD0.00%7 439