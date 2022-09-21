Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : Conducting the Structure Stability Test of Old Buildings in Plant Area

09/21/2022 | 02:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL / PT / CIVIL / 773-R Dated 17.09.2022 Dated 21/09/2022

Conducting the Structure Stability Test of Old Buildings in Plant Area

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 06:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
02:20aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Conducting the Structure Stability Test of Old Buildings in Plant A..
PU
09/19NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Contract for Providing Manpower Services of. Lab Technician Patholo..
PU
09/19NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Contract for repair/overhauling testing of various types rating siz..
PU
09/19NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED(BSE : 523630) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/15NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Rfp for entering into long term agreement / mou with manufacturers ..
PU
09/10NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Construction of basket ball court and concrete paver blocks walking..
PU
09/10NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Contract of Rubber Lining jobs for the year 2023-252 years.
PU
09/09NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Tender for Transportation of 50000 quintal Seeds from Seed Multipli..
PU
09/07NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Tender for Supply of 32000 Quintal Certified Wheat seed in MP
PU
09/05NATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Assistance in Operation of Sewage Treatment Plant in NFL Township
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 989 M 1 989 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,9 M -11,9 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 395 M 395 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25 118 M 315 M 315 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hiranand Finance Director, CFO & Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-2.57%315
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.47.37%20 785
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-25.66%20 366
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-11.21%19 844
THE MOSAIC COMPANY38.23%18 751
FERTIGLOBE PLC62.78%12 949