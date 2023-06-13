Advanced search
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  11/06/2023
69.80 INR   -0.56%
National Fertilizers : Construction of Concrete road to Urea plant at NFL Bathinda Unit

06/13/2023 | 11:38am BST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFB/Civil/CW-306 Dated 13.06.2023 Dated 13/06/2023

Construction of Concrete road to Urea plant at NFL Bathinda Unit

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 10:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
11:38aNational Fertilizers : Construction of Concrete road to Urea plant at NFL Bathinda Unit
PU
10:26aNational Fertilizers : Pulse air filter elements for gtg
PU
08:14aNational Fertilizers : Anti rust liquid
PU
05:54aNational Fertilizers : Release agent lk 7030
PU
05:30aNational Fertilizers : White washing Distempering and Painting in Factory and Township.
PU
06/12National Fertilizers : Spares for backhoe loader
PU
06/12National Fertilizers : Disposal of Ash from Ash ponds in NFL Bathinda Unit
PU
06/12National Fertilizers : Muriate of Potash MOP
PU
06/10National Fertilizers : Providing pre-requisite infrastructure for installation of Oxygen P..
PU
06/10National Fertilizers : Tig filler wire
PU
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 923 M 1 538 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,5 M -9,21 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 382 M 305 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34 242 M 415 M 332 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Neeraja Adidam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-9.59%415
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-10.81%16 553
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-14.59%14 736
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-20.06%13 276
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-19.03%11 797
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA0.56%10 219
