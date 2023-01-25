Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-23
69.05 INR   -3.16%
06:28aNational Fertilizers : Supply of design engineering and supply of pressure shell of ammonia convertor
PU
06:28aNational Fertilizers : Supply of thermal design mechanical design manufacturing and supply of 11/21-e-27
PU
02:37aNational Fertilizers : SUPPLY OF AGROCHEMICALS ForMarketing in Different States
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : Construction of New Room in place of old shipping Container at Stadium Ground NFL Nangal Unit

01/25/2023 | 06:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/NGL/C/613/2022/12 Dated 24/01/2023

Construction of New Room in place of old shipping Container at Stadium Ground NFL Nangal Unit

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

<< Back

TOP

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 11:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
06:28aNational Fertilizers : Supply of design engineering and supply of pressure shell of ammoni..
PU
06:28aNational Fertilizers : Supply of thermal design mechanical design manufacturing and supply..
PU
02:37aNational Fertilizers : SUPPLY OF AGROCHEMICALS ForMarketing in Different States
PU
12:17aNational Fertilizers : EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FOR EMPANNELMENT OF TOLLING UNITS FOR SUPPLY..
PU
01/22National Fertilizers : Rehabilitation work of roof shells of Central Store building in fac..
PU
01/21National Fertilizers : ARC for operation and maintenance of central air conditioning syste..
PU
01/21National Fertilizers : Contract for hiring of commercial cars of swift/ritz/i-10/tiago/bal..
PU
01/20National Fertilizers : Portable ndir
PU
01/20National Fertilizers : De-silting of Raw Water Reservoir No.1 2 on As is Where Basis
PU
01/19National Fertilizers : Supply and Installation of Modular Laboratory Furniture in Agrochem..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 945 M 1 945 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,7 M -11,7 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 386 M 386 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 33 874 M 415 M 415 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-10.56%415
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD10.27%20 041
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-4.38%17 723
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-0.31%16 664
THE MOSAIC COMPANY10.46%16 500
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA3.25%11 492