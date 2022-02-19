Log in
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : Contract for Manpower Supply during the Shutdowns for the year 2022-23 at NFL Vijaipur

02/19/2022 | 01:51am EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFVP/M/MPC/Contract-SDMP/2022-23 Dated 19/02/2022

Contract for Manpower Supply during the Shutdowns for the year 2022-23 at NFL Vijaipur

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 19 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2022 06:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
