National Fertilizers : Contract for Occasional Cleaning Descaling Removal of spillage and Up-keeping of Expansion Plants Ammonia and UreaCleaning of Misc. Pits and Sumps of Urea Plant House- Keeping jobs of expansion plants for the Year 2023-24

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD



NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFN/2023-24/PROD/AMM/CL/1488 Dated 23.03.2023 Dated 23/03/2023

Contract for Occasional Cleaning Descaling Removal of spillage and Up-keeping of Expansion Plants Ammonia and UreaCleaning of Misc. Pits and Sumps of Urea Plant House- Keeping jobs of expansion plants for the Year 2023-24

