  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

National Fertilizers : Contract for Up keeping of unit group of plants and Handling of Sodium Nitrite Sodium Nitrate for the year 2022-23.

03/25/2022 | 12:46am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFN/NFL/153UKH/2021/ Dated 01.12.2021 Dated 25/03/2022

Contract for Up keeping of unit group of plants and Handling of Sodium Nitrite Sodium Nitrate for the year 2022-23.

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 04:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 562 M 1 562 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
Net Debt 2021 18 524 M 243 M 243 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 804 M 339 M 339 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nirlep Singh Rai Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hiranand Director & Finance Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED0.10%334
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-11.47%25 577
THE MOSAIC COMPANY72.89%25 019
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY2.27%22 564
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.46.35%21 475
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA0.56%13 088