National Fertilizers : Contract for Up keeping of unit group of plants and Handling of Sodium Nitrite Sodium Nitrate for the year 2022-23.

<< Back
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD
NOTICE INVITING TENDER
NIT No. NFN/NFL/153UKH/2021/ Dated 01.12.2021 Dated 25/03/2022
Contract for Up keeping of unit group of plants and Handling of Sodium Nitrite Sodium Nitrate for the year 2022-23.
Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:
Download Instructions:
- Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.
<< Back
TOP
Disclaimer
National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 04:45:01 UTC.