National Fertilizers : Contract for get Comprehensive Water Audit of Ammonia Urea and offsite facilities including Boilers Gas Turbine Generator Heat recovery and Steam Generation Plant and Industrial Products Plants Nitric Acid NOx and Ammonium Nitrate Plant at NFL Nangal Unit.

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD
NOTICE INVITING TENDER
NIT No. NFL/NGL/TS/PE/Water Audit/2022 Dated 17.10.2022 Dated 17/10/2022
Contract for get Comprehensive Water Audit of Ammonia Urea and offsite facilities including Boilers Gas Turbine Generator Heat recovery and Steam Generation Plant and Industrial Products Plants Nitric Acid NOx and Ammonium Nitrate Plant at NFL Nangal Unit.
Disclaimer
National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 06:42:07 UTC.