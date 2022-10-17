National Fertilizers : Contract for get Comprehensive Water Audit of Ammonia Urea and offsite facilities including Boilers Gas Turbine Generator Heat recovery and Steam Generation Plant and Industrial Products Plants Nitric Acid NOx and Ammonium Nitrate Plant at NFL Nangal Unit.

<< Back

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD



NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/NGL/TS/PE/Water Audit/2022 Dated 17.10.2022 Dated 17/10/2022

Contract for get Comprehensive Water Audit of Ammonia Urea and offsite facilities including Boilers Gas Turbine Generator Heat recovery and Steam Generation Plant and Industrial Products Plants Nitric Acid NOx and Ammonium Nitrate Plant at NFL Nangal Unit.

