  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. National Fertilizers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
47.85 INR   -0.31%
02:43aNational Fertilizers : Contract for get Comprehensive Water Audit of Ammonia Urea and offsite facilities including Boilers Gas Turbine Generator Heat recovery and Steam Generation Plant and Industrial Products Plants Nitric Acid NOx and Ammonium Nitrate Plant at NFL Nangal Unit.
PU
10/15National Fertilizers : Bushing diffuser
PU
10/15National Fertilizers : Dextrose
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : Contract for get Comprehensive Water Audit of Ammonia Urea and offsite facilities including Boilers Gas Turbine Generator Heat recovery and Steam Generation Plant and Industrial Products Plants Nitric Acid NOx and Ammonium Nitrate Plant at NFL Nangal Unit.

10/17/2022 | 02:43am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFL/NGL/TS/PE/Water Audit/2022 Dated 17.10.2022 Dated 17/10/2022

Contract for get Comprehensive Water Audit of Ammonia Urea and offsite facilities including Boilers Gas Turbine Generator Heat recovery and Steam Generation Plant and Industrial Products Plants Nitric Acid NOx and Ammonium Nitrate Plant at NFL Nangal Unit.

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 06:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 926 M 1 926 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 382 M 382 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 474 M 285 M 285 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand CFO, Director, Finance & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-8.94%285
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-4.98%21 257
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.38.51%19 536
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-31.62%18 283
THE MOSAIC COMPANY19.27%16 179
FERTIGLOBE PLC51.14%12 022