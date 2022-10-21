Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  National Fertilizers Limited
  News
  Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-19
48.75 INR   +0.41%
12:10aNational Fertilizers : Repair and Testing of various types of valves like Gate Globe Safety valve NFV Relief Valves etc. During annual turnaround 2023.
PU
10/20National Fertilizers : Rotork module
PU
10/20National Fertilizers : Ms steel wire brush
PU
National Fertilizers : Contract of On Line Leak Sealing jobs for the year 2023-252 years

10/21/2022 | 12:10am EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. 2022_NFL_132871_1 Dated 21/10/2022

Contract of On Line Leak Sealing jobs for the year 2023-252 years

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 04:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 918 M 1 918 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 381 M 381 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 916 M 289 M 289 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand CFO, Director, Finance & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Kashi Ram Godara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-7.23%287
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-2.15%21 535
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.42.22%20 058
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-34.16%17 732
THE MOSAIC COMPANY29.09%17 512
FERTIGLOBE PLC47.16%11 977