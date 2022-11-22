Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  National Fertilizers Limited
  News
  Summary
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-20
51.20 INR   +4.07%
02:06aNational Fertilizers : Contract of On Line Leak Sealing jobs for the year 2023-252 years
PU
01:36aNational Fertilizers : Elect driver 35w elect driver 40w elect driver 70w elect driver 72w elect driver 110w elect driver 150w
PU
11/21National Fertilizers : Rfp for entering into long term agreement / mou with manufacturers for supply of liquid ammonia to nfl nangal unit
PU
National Fertilizers : Contract of On Line Leak Sealing jobs for the year 2023-252 years

11/22/2022 | 02:06am EST
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. 2022_NFL_132871_1 Dated 22/11/2022

Contract of On Line Leak Sealing jobs for the year 2023-252 years

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 07:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 1 941 M 1 941 M
Net income 2022 -950 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2022 31 465 M 385 M 385 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25 118 M 308 M 308 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 003
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
National Fertilizers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atul Baburao Patil Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Hira Nand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajan Kanwar Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pandya Ashwinkumar Balvantray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED-2.57%308
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.43.18%19 882
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-29.87%18 680
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-20.84%17 554
THE MOSAIC COMPANY23.85%16 673
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA2.88%11 468